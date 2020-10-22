Albaniaʼs HICP accelerates in September

Regional Today

Albaniaʼs harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increased by 2.3% year-on-year in September, after rising by 2.1% a month earlier, figures released by the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) showed on Tuesday.

Prices increased for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 5%, followed by a 3.6% rise in transport and a 1.5% rise in the alcoholic beverages and tobacco group.

On a monthly comparison basis, HICP added 0.5% in September, after rising by 0.2% in the previous month.

Albaniaʼs non-harmonized consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.5% year-on-year in September, from 1.3% the previous month, the statistics agency said earlier this month.