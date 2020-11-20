Albaniaʼs EU-harmonized inflation rises in October

Albaniaʼs harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increased by 2.9% on the year in October, after rising by 2.3% a month earlier, data from the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) showed on Wednesday.

The highest annual price increase was observed of food and non-alcoholic beverages by 6.6%, followed by a 3.4% rise in transport. On a monthly comparison basis, HICP added 0.3% in October, after rising by 0.5% in the previous month.

Albaniaʼs non-harmonized index of consumer prices accelerated to 2.3% year-on-year in October, from 1.5% in September, Instat said earlier this month.