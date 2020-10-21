Albaniaʼs 9-month trade gap shrinks by 8.6%

remember me
Albaniaʼs trade deficit fell by 8.6% year-on-year to ALL 234 billion (EUR 1.9 billion) in the nine months through September, the countryʼs statistics office (Instat) said on Monday.
Exports decreased by 13.6% yr/yr to ALL 195 billion in the period under review, while imports fell by 10.9% to ALL 429 billion.
In September alone, Albaniaʼs trade deficit decreased by 0.5% year-on-year to ALL 27 billion. Italy remained Albaniaʼs main trading partner in the January-September period.
