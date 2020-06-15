Albania unemployment falls in Q1

BBJ

Albania’s jobless rate dropped to 11.4% in the first quarter of 2020, from 12.1% in the prior-year period, the country’s Institute of Statistics (Instat) reports.

The employment rate among people aged 15 to 64 rose to 61.4% in the period under review, from 60.3% in the first quarter of 2019. In the January-March period, the unemployment rate among men was 11%, while among women it was 11.9%. During the first quarter, the unemployment rate among people aged between 15 and 29 dropped to 20% from 22.2% a year earlier.

In a separate statement, the Tirana-based statistics agency said, that average gross monthly wage in Albania increased by 3.3% year-on-year to ALL 53,232 (EUR 429) in the Q1, after rising 2.2% in the previous quarter.

The average gross wage in the public sector amounted to ALL 63,116, while in the private sector it stood at ALL 48,272. In the January-March period, the biggest average monthly wage, ALL 104,985, was paid in the financial and insurance sector, while the lowest wage of ALL 33,850 was recorded in agriculture, forestry and fishing, Instat added.