Albania to reopen public transport by June 15

BBJ

The Albanian government will reopen public transport in the country as of Friday (June 15), the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy announced on June 7, as cited by the Xinhua news agency.

Public transport is set to reopen in Albania on Friday. File photo shows a Mercedes-Benz articulated bus, operated by Linjat Autobusi ne Tirane, in Tirana on April 27, 2019. Photo by Martyn Jandula / Shutterstock.com

Under the protocols announced by health authorities, those using public transport must wear protective masks and practice social distancing, and buses can only use up to 70% of their capacity.

Albania’s public transport, suspended nationwide since March, is one of the hardest-hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic, Xinhua said.

As of yesterday (Tuesday, June 9) evening, Albania has reported 1,299 infected people, with 34 people dead, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. At least 945 have recovered.