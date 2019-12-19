The unemployment rate in Albania fell to a new record low of 11.8% in the third quarter of 2019 from 12.7% in the corresponding period of 2018 and compared to 12% in the prior quarter, data from the country’s Institute of Statistics (Instat) shows.

Photo by Creativa Images/Shutterstock.com

The number of unemployed dropped by 2,000 to 70,000 and the number of employed rose by 10,000 to 1.162 million. The jobless rate was lower for both men (11.9% vs 13.1% in Q3 2018) and women (11.8% vs 12.1%), the Tirana-based statistics institute said.

Also, youth unemployment rate, among people aged 15 to 29 years, decreased to 21.4% from 23.2% a year ago, Instat added on December 17.