The unemployment rate in Albania fell to a new record low of 11.8% in the third quarter of 2019 from 12.7% in the corresponding period of 2018 and compared to 12% in the prior quarter, data from the country’s Institute of Statistics (Instat) shows.
The number of unemployed dropped by 2,000 to 70,000 and the number of employed rose by 10,000 to 1.162 million. The jobless rate was lower for both men (11.9% vs 13.1% in Q3 2018) and women (11.8% vs 12.1%), the Tirana-based statistics institute said.
Also, youth unemployment rate, among people aged 15 to 29 years, decreased to 21.4% from 23.2% a year ago, Instat added on December 17.