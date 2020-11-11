Albania inflation rate rises in October

The annual inflation rate in Albania rose to 2% in October from 1.5% in the previous month, figures from the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) show.

Graphic by Ink Drop / Shutterstock.com

Prices increased further for food & non-alcoholic beverages by 4.9% and for furniture & household goods by 1.5%. Additionally, cost of transport fell by 4.3%.

On the other hand, inflation was steady for housing & utilities at 1.5%, miscellaneous goods at 0.9% and communication at 0.5%.

Also, cost of alcoholic beverages & tobacco slowed by 0.3%, while prices of clothing & footwear declined 0.8%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.2%, easing from a 0.4% in the prior month.