Albania’s consumer prices rose by 1.4% year-on-year in November, after increasing 1.3% in October, the country’s Institute of Statistics (Instat) says.

Photo by Nathanael Ginting/Shutterstock.com

Prices rose for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 3.2% annually in November, adding 3% in the previous month. Cost for housing, water, electricity and fuel edged up 0.1% in November, after growing by the same level in October.

In the meantime, prices fell for transport by 1.6%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices went down 0.1%, following a 0.2% decline in October, the Tirana-based Instat said on December 10.