remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Albania’s consumer prices rose by 1.4% year-on-year in November, after increasing 1.3% in October, the country’s Institute of Statistics (Instat) says.
Prices rose for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 3.2% annually in November, adding 3% in the previous month. Cost for housing, water, electricity and fuel edged up 0.1% in November, after growing by the same level in October.
In the meantime, prices fell for transport by 1.6%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices went down 0.1%, following a 0.2% decline in October, the Tirana-based Instat said on December 10.
scroll for moreall times CET
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
CMS Budapest
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben