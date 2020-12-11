Albania inflation rate edges down in November

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Albaniaʼs annual inflation rate fell to 1.6% in November from 2% in the previous month, data from the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) showed on Wednesday.
Prices for food & non-alcoholic beverages added 3.9% annually in November while cost for housing & utilities advanced 1.3% and prices for furnishings rose 1.2%.
Costs continued to decrease for transport by 4.6%, and fell for clothing & footwear by 0.6%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices were down 0.5%, following a 0.2% in the previous month.
scroll for moreall times CET
CMS, CMS Budapest
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben