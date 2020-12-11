Albania inflation rate edges down in November

Regional Today

Albaniaʼs annual inflation rate fell to 1.6% in November from 2% in the previous month, data from the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) showed on Wednesday.

Graphic by Ink Drop / Shutterstock.com

Prices for food & non-alcoholic beverages added 3.9% annually in November while cost for housing & utilities advanced 1.3% and prices for furnishings rose 1.2%.

Costs continued to decrease for transport by 4.6%, and fell for clothing & footwear by 0.6%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices were down 0.5%, following a 0.2% in the previous month.