Albania inflation rate eases in February

BBJ

Albania’s consumer prices rose by 1.2% year-on-year in February, after increasing by an annual 1.5% in January, the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) says.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.9% on the year in February, while cost for housing and utilities and fuel rose 1.4%. In addition, prices in the transport sector added 1.2%.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices rose by 0.4% in February, after increasing by 1.9% in January, Instat said on March 9.