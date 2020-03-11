Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Albania inflation rate eases in February

 BBJ
 Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 17:05

Albania’s consumer prices rose by 1.2% year-on-year in February, after increasing by an annual 1.5% in January, the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) says. 

Photo by Zysko Sergii/Shutterstock.com

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.9% on the year in February, while cost for housing and utilities and fuel rose 1.4%. In addition, prices in the transport sector added 1.2%.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices rose by 0.4% in February, after increasing by 1.9% in January, Instat said on March 9.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Rediscover the power of words

    As a family company, Julius Meinl always wanted to make their costumers feel special. Inspired by the classical coffeehouses and their cultural association with poetry, Julius Meinl encourages coffee lovers to find a moment of poetic inspiration. Since 2015 the brand has taken its mission to the public with its annual "Pay with a Poem" program.

     

Related articles