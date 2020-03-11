Albania inflation rate eases in February

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Albania’s consumer prices rose by 1.2% year-on-year in February, after increasing by an annual 1.5% in January, the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) says.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.9% on the year in February, while cost for housing and utilities and fuel rose 1.4%. In addition, prices in the transport sector added 1.2%.
On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices rose by 0.4% in February, after increasing by 1.9% in January, Instat said on March 9.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben