Albania inflation rate at 6-month low in August

BBJ

The annual inflation rate in Albania decreased to 1.3% in August from 1.4% in the previous month, data from the Tirana-based Institute of Statistics (Instat) shows.

Photo by Zysko Sergii/Shutterstock.com

The figure represents the lowest inflation rate since February, mainly due to a faster drop in transport prices (-5.8% vs -4.8% in July).

Elsewhere, inflation was steady for food and non-alcoholic beverages (at 3.1%) and miscellaneous goods and services (at 0.6%). On the other hand, costs advanced faster for housing and utilities (1.5% vs 1.4%); furniture and household goods (1.9% vs 1.8%) and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.6% vs 0.7%).

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.2%, after a 0.5% drop in July, Instat said on September 8.