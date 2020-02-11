remember me
The Albanian Ministry of Finance and Economy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed an agreement in which EBRD will provide USD 50 million in loans to finance the rehabilitation of roads in Albania, the European bank announced.
The objective of the project is to support Albania’s economic development and contribute to its internal integration by developing its regional and local road network, EBRD said.
