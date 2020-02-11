The Albanian Ministry of Finance and Economy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed an agreement in which EBRD will provide USD 50 million in loans to finance the rehabilitation of roads in Albania, the European bank announced.

Albaniaʼs roads are to benefit from the EBRD loan. Photo by A Daily Odyssey/Shutterstock.com

The objective of the project is to support Albania’s economic development and contribute to its internal integration by developing its regional and local road network, EBRD said.