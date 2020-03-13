Albania average gross wage growth slows in Q4

BBJ

Albania’s average gross monthly wage increased 2.2% year-on-year to ALL 53,458 (EUR 431) in the fourth quarter, after rising 3.7% in the previous quarter, the statistical office, Instat, said.

Photo by 826A IA/Shutterstock.com

The average gross wage in the public sector amounted to ALL 63,826, while in the private sector it stood at ALL 48,767.

In the October-December period, the biggest average wage, ALL 115,094 (EUR 935.80), was paid in the financial and insurance sector, followed by the IT sector with ALL 80,003.

The lowest wage, ALL 35,105, was recorded in agriculture, forestry and fishing. Albania’s minimum gross monthly wage is set at ALL 26,000 (EUR 211.40), Instat said.