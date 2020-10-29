ÁKK sells HUF 37.5 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 37.5 billion of securities at auction on Wednesday, HUF 7.5 bln more than planned, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The agency sold HUF 15 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 53.3 bln of the securities. The average yield was 0.70%, 2 bp over the secondary market benchmark, but 4 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

ÁKK also sold HUF 22.5 bln of seven-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 7.5 bln after bids reached HUF 66.3 bln.