AirBaltic to resume flights from Tallinn next week

BBJ

After receiving all of the necessary permissions on Friday (May 18), airBaltic is to resume direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo and, as of May 25, to Vilnius from Riga International Airport, local media Baltic-course reported.

An airBaltic A220 aircraft taking off from Riga Airport on February 28, 2020, before the lock down on flights. Photo by Limare / Shutterstock.com

In the latest representation of easing COVID-19 restrictions, the full schedule and tickets for the flights will be available soon on the airBaltic website.

In addition, a temporary offer for all new airBaltic reservations made up to May 31 is available, offering passengers the chance to rebook them free of charge to a new date.

AirBaltic is the flag carrier of Latvia, with its head quarters and hub at Riga International Airport in the Mārupe municipality near the capital, and further bases at Tallinn and Vilnius airports.