Additional COVID-19 measures for increased protection in Prague

BBJ

Effective from March 17, the city of Prague has requested that all people going into the MHD, the Prague Mass Transit System, wear masks across their nose and mouth, local media reported.

Illustrative photo only, by Inside Creative House/Shutterstock.com

Mayor of Prague Zdenek Hrib has also recommended that stores insist that customers cover their face and nose as well. The measures were brought in to further protect the people who need to move around the city during the quarantine lockdown.

Hrib told Praguers that if they have masks, they should wear them. If not, then they should make one from cloth and paper clips, he said, as cited by Prague Monitor.