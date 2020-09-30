A third of Czech households suffered financial difficulties due to pandemic

The first wave of the coronavirus pandemic negatively affected the income of close to a third of Czech households, according to the results of a survey conducted by the agency Perfect Crowd, Czech Radio reports.

Photo by esfera / Shutterstock.com

Eight percent of respondents said they had lost their jobs as a result of the lockdown, 20% had a lower income.

Some 43% of respondents said they had to dip into their savings to make ends meet, 4% had to take a loan.

The crisis hit low-income groups, people with a lower education and the inhabitants of smaller towns and villages the hardest.