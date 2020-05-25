remember me
Nearly 80% of Czech startups plan to expand abroad, according to a study by Startup Report, carried out in cooperation with the government agency CzechInvest, Czech Radio reports.
Around 30% of Czech startups are currently doing business outside the Czech Republic. More than 70% of Czech start-ups, supported by CzechInvest, took part in foreign acceleration programs, most of them in Silicon Valley, New York, London and Lisbon.
The study was based on a survey carried out among 150 Czech startups between November 2019 and February 2020, Czech Radio adds.
