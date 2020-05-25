62% of small companies in Poland adapted to remote or online work

Around 62% of small businesses in Poland successfully adapted to switching to remote work or transferring their activities to the internet, according to the research that was commissioned by the National Debt Register (KRD), an economic information bureau, Polish Radio reports.

Image by Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

As Adam Łącki, the head of the KRD said, medium-sized companies still have much to improve in this regard. Only one-third of them can smoothly operate based on the internet, the research states.

“Transferring activities online could be one of the ways to maintain the financial liquidity of companies over the period of coronavirus pandemic,” said Łukasz Kozłowski, the chief economist of the Federation of Polish Entrepreneurs.

He added that, in his opinion, the trend of moving activities to the internet will be longer-lasting than the obligation of social distancing.

The research commission by KRD involved 357 companies hiring between three and 249 people, Polish Radio adds.