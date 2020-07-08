5 million tonnes of food wasted annually in Romania

A total of 89 million tons of food goes to waste every year in Europe, five million tonnes of it coming from Romania. This places the country ninth in a European ranking, news agency Mediafax reports, as cited by news portal Romania-insider.

Photo by Tyler Olson / Shutterstock.com

About a third of the food produced for human consumption is wasted at global level, generating significant economic and environmental costs. Researchers from four universities in Romania, Northern Macedonia (which finished just ahead of Romania in the ranking) and the Republic of Moldova have started an "evaluation survey" of the food waste phenomenon at regional level.

The quantitative research addressed to consumers will be complemented by a qualitative research that will target other actors involved in the agri-food chain: producers, processors and traders, Romania-insider says.