About 400,000 Poles living in the United Kingdom have not yet applied for “settled status”, which would allow them to stay in the country after the Brexit transition period, a Polish daily reported on January 30, as citied by Polish Radio.

Britain formally left the European Union on Friday. According to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, Brexit does not necessarily mean an “earthquake” for EU citizens living in the United Kingdom thanks to a transition period which started on Saturday and is due to last until December 31.

The paper quoted a report by the U.K. Home Office which said that by the end of December more than 2.8 million EU citizens had applied for settled status, and 2.5 million of them had been granted it.

According to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, there are more than 900,000 Polish citizens living in Britain, comprising the largest group among those applying for “settled status”. EU citizens have until June 30, 2021 to apply, Polish Radio said.