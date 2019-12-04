Nearly 40% of Poles bring their own reusable bags to supermarkets for weighed goods, and almost everyone uses reusable shopping bags, a new study has shown, as cited by Polish Radio.

Photo by ovchinnikova_ksenya/Shutterstock.com

More than 60% of respondents said they were willing to pay extra for an ecologically packaged product, according to the Rzeczpospolita daily, citing a survey by the Moja Gazetka app, which aggregates promotional offers from retail chains.

More than one in four of those surveyed said they sometimes give up the purchase if the packaging of a product is made of non-eco-friendly materials.

The approach of retail chains to packaging is changing at a fast pace. Plastic is increasingly being replaced by paper or new, eco-friendly materials. The study was conducted on a group of 2,500 people, Polish Radio said.