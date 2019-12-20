The top 40 construction companies operating in Poland posted a record aggregate revenue in 2018, breaking the previous revenue high set in 2011, research company Spectis says in a press release.

File photo shows construction on April 16, 2019 in Polandʼs capital of the Warsaw Hub, which will comprise 75,000 square meters of office space. Photo by Grand Warszawski/Shutterstock.com.

The top 40 construction groups reported PLN 49.7 billion (some EUR 11.7 bln) in aggregate revenue in 2018. That represented 31% of total revenue posted by medium-sized construction firms and large construction companies, i.e. companies which employ more than nine workers, according to the latest report by Spectis, entitled "Construction Companies in Poland 2019-2023".

The top five construction groups in Poland, Budimex, Strabag, Skanska, Porr and Erbud, account for just under 9% of the entire construction sector’s value in terms of output, and they also represent 12% of revenue reported by construction companies that employ more than nine members of staff, Spectis said.