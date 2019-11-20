27% of Romanian homes have no indoor flushing toilet

BBJ

Romania has the highest percentage of homes without an indoor flushing toilet in the European Union, statistical office Eurostat says in a survey produced to mark World Toilet Day (November 19).

World Toilet Day aims to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and help achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, which promises sanitation for all by 2030.

In 2018, an estimated 2.1% of people in the European Union lived in a dwelling without its own indoor flushing toilet. This represents a decrease of 1.2 percentage points compared with 2010, when the figure was 3.3%, the Eurostat data shows.

More than one in four people in Romania reported that their household did not have an indoor flushing toilet (27.7%). This was by far the highest share amongst the EU member states.

Romania was followed by Bulgaria (15.3%), Lithuania (10.6%), Latvia (9.9%) and Estonia (5.3%). In contrast, the share of dwellings with no flushing toilet was below 1% in 19 EU Member States, with the lowest shares in Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden (close to 0%), Eurostat says.