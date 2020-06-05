2019 FDI in Croatia highest since 2014

BBJ

Foreign direct investments in Croatia in 2019 totaled EUR 1.24 billion, up 19% on 2018, and the the highest annual amount of FDI since 2014, Croatian News Agency (HINA) reports.

Image by Myvector / Shutterstock.com

The country contributing the largest single amount of FDI was Luxembourg (where many multinational companies have their registered address for tax purposes) at EUR 286 million, followed by Austria (EUR 257 mln), Slovenia (EUR 140.8 mln) and Germany (EUR 135 mln).

From 1993 through 2019, Croatia received EUR 31.8 bln in FDI. In that period, banking accounted for more than 22% of FDI, followed by investments in wholesale (9.3%) and real estate transactions, HINA notes.