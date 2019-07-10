2019 EIT Awards nominees named

Bence Gaál

The Budapest-based European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) has announced the 19 nominees competing in the 2019 EIT Awards, with the ceremony to be held in the Hungarian capital on October 15, the institute told the Budapest Business Journal.

The ceremony will be held within the framework of EITʼs annual Innovation Forum, INNOVEIT. EIT says that the nominees represent the most promising graduates, entrepreneurs and innovators in Europe. The nominees were selected for tackling global challenges with innovations in the fields of climate, energy, digitalization, food, health, and raw materials.

This year’s nominees are from Finland (1), France (2), Germany (5), Italy (1), Latvia (1), the Netherlands (1), Norway (1), Poland (1), Portugal (1), Spain (1), Sweden (1), Switzerland (1), the United Kingdom (1), and the United States (1).

"I am pleased that the EIT Awards nominees reflect the wide range of activities that EIT is running across Europe," says Tibor Navracsics, European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, responsible for EIT. "Given the challenges facing our society, it is more important than ever that we support the next generation of entrepreneurs. These nominees show that EIT is offering talented, creative people a space where ideas can grow to become products and services benefiting all of Europe and its citizens."

"Through Europe’s largest innovation network, EIT is breaking down barriers to power innovation across Europe," adds Dirk Jan van den Berg, chair of the EIT Governing Board. "The EIT Awards show how we are accelerating the transition to a greener, healthier and more sustainable society helping to change the lives of citizens. I am proud that with EIT we support talented innovators that create a better future for us, for Europe."

The 19 nominees compete in four categories: EIT Change, EIT Innovators, EIT Venture, and EIT Woman. The 19 nominees will now go through to a final selection for the four awards. The finalists in each category will pitch their innovations at the Budapest event in October, after which the winners of the categories will be announced.

Citizens will also be able to have their say by voting for their top innovation to win the EIT Public Award, with online voting starting on September 2.

