The actual retirement age in Romania is 60 years and 6 months in the case of men and 58 years and 4 months in the case of women, about five years lower than the age limits stipulated by the law, the public pension house told G4Media.ro, Romania-insider reports.

Four retired women chatting on a bench in Buchaest, Romania. Photo by Photosebia/Shutterstock.com

According to law, the standard retirement age in 2019 was 65 years for men and about 61 years for women (to be raised to 63 years in 2030).

Of the total of 140,210 people who retired last year, almost two-thirds did so without having reached the standard age, Romania-insider said.