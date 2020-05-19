2/3 of Czechs ordered restaurant food during state of emergency

BBJ

Two-thirds of Czechs said they had supported their favorite restaurants by ordering food during the state of emergency, according to a survey conducted by the agency Up Czech Republic among more than 500 respondents, Czech Radio reports.

Bicycle food delivery in Brno, Czech Republic on March 18. Photo by Kojin / Shutterstock.com

More than 40% of consumers ordered take-aways or home deliveries, most of them on a weekly basis, the survey suggests.

Restaurants and pubs were allowed to reopen their outdoor spaces as of Monday, May 11. Interiors are due to reopen on May 25, Czech Radio notes.