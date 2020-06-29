1st nuclear reactor in Poland to be ready in 2033, official says

BBJ

Minister Responsible for Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski has told private radio RMF FM that Poland will build nuclear power plants with a capacity of 6-9 gigawatts (GW), and that the first reactor would be ready in 2033, reports the Polish News Agency (PAP).

Energy Infrastructure Minister Piotr Naimski. Photo by irena iris szewczyk / Shutterstock.com

President Andrzej Duda and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump announced in Washington on June 24 that America would build a nuclear power plant in Poland.

“The consultations are ongoing about the inter-governmental agreement between Poland and the U.S., which will allow starting to design this major undertaking,” Naimski said.

“We are looking for a partner that will remain with and in Poland for at least 60 years,” he added.

“The point is to build nuclear plants generating 6-9 GW of power, which will allow the transformation of the Polish energy mix. We have to have stable energy sources, which will also allow us to develop renewable sources, such as wind power and photovoltaic,” Naimski was quoted as saying by PAP.