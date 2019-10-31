1,000 low-cost flats to be built in Warsaw

BBJ

About 1,100 low-cost apartments for rent will be built in northern Warsaw as part of the Polish government’s "Home-plus affordable housing program", executives have said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a bill to speed up new home construction last year. Photo by Isaaack/Shutterstock.com

The apartments will be constructed on an almost 8-hectare lot in Warsaw’s northern Białołęka district in a project coordinated by state-owned company PFR Nieruchomości, public broadcaster Polish Radio’s IAR news agency has reported. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022 and be completed in 2024.

In another low-cost housing project in Warsaw, around 2,700 apartments are slated to be built on a 15-hectare lot in the city’s southern Ursynów district.

Polish President Andrzej Duda last year signed into law a bill aiming to speed up the construction of new homes amid a housing shortage.

According to a recent study, Poland is building the largest number of new dwellings in central Europe, but not enough to meet demand. There is still a shortage of around 2.1 million housing units in Poland, according to estimates by real estate experts HRE Think Tank, IAR noted.