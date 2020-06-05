1 in 20 companies in Poland plan job cuts, think-tank

BBJ

Only one in 20 companies in Poland plan to cut jobs, the head of a public think-tank has said as the country’s labor market calms after the initial shock of the virus crisis, according to Polish Radio.

Photo by Venera Che / Shutterstock.com

Meanwhile, 14% of businesses want to take on more employees, and 78% plan to maintain their current level of employment, public broadcaster Polish Radio’s IAR news agency reported, citing the head of the Polish Economic Institute.

A study carried out at the end of April found that 12% of firms were planning layoffs, a result that was 16 percentage points lower than at the end of March and two percentage points lower than in mid-April.

The Polish government in March came up with a multibillion relief and stimulus package to mitigate the economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Polish Radio notes.