The World Bank has approved a USD 50 million loan to support Serbian farmers on small- and medium-sized farms, the bank said in a statement.

The World Bank offices in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of World Bank

The financing will support the government’s efforts to improve agri-food market linkages of targeted beneficiaries through productive investments for small- and medium-scale producers and to strengthen public information systems in the agricultural sector.

The project will promote the use of agricultural advisory and business development services for producers on small- and medium-sized farms who are interested in and eligible for matching rural development to support them in improving efficiency, market entry, creating easier access to commercial loans, and building up greater resilience to risks, the World Bank on December 3