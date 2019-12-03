The growth of Slovenia’s industrial production accelerated to 2.7% year-on-year in terms of value in October, from 1.9% in September, the Statistics Bureau of Slovenia (SURS) has said , citing provisional data.

Manufacturing output grew by 3.8% annually in October, while activity declined for both electricity, gas and water supply, and mining and quarrying, -7.1% and -9.9%, respectively.

Year-to-date, industrial production grew 3.1% over a year ago. On a monthly comparison basis, the value of industrial production increased by 2.1% in October, after adding 0.4% in September, the Ljubljana-based statistics agency said on December 10.