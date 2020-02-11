Slovakia industrial production declined for the fifth month in a row in December, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) shows.

Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 7.1% year-on-year in December, following a 4.4% decrease in November.

Manufacturing output also fell for a fifth straight month, down 8.5% annually in December. Output in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector fell 1.7%, while that of mining and quarrying increased 9.7%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.4% in December. In 2019, industrial production rose 0.4% from the prior year.

In a separate statement, the Bratislava-based statistics agency said that construction output in Slovakia fell 4.2% from a year earlier in December 2019, after declining 10.5% in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, construction output went down 4.2%, following a 3.8% fall in the prior month. Considering 2019 as a whole, construction production declined 3.3% compared to 2018, SÚSR said on February 10.