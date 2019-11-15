Serbia’s debt-to-GDP ratio has dropped by almost 20% in four years, but the Public Debt Administration wants it reduced further to around 47% by the end of 2022, said Ana Tripović, acting head of the Public Debt Administration, quoted by state news agency Tanjug.
“We have managed to reduce the public debt, which amounts to around EUR 23.8 billion, to the level of 51.9% of GDP and the goal of the Public Debt Administration is for it to be reduced to 47.2% by the end of 2022,” Tripović told Magazin Biznis in an interview.
Recalling that public debt had been at 70% of GDP at the end of 2015, she said it had been lowered significantly in 2016 and 2017 through fiscal and structural measures, declining at a quicker-than-projected pace in 2018 to 53.6% at the end of last December, Tanjug said.