Renewable energy sources are increasingly being harnessed on the Croatian coast, where there is ample wind and sun. In addition to wind power plants, which are multiplying every year, the construction of solar power plants is also on the rise.

There is one plant in Istria, which became operational in 2018, and three more will produce electricity on the islands of Cres and Vis and near Vrlika in early 2020, news portal Total Croatia says, citing a report by website Morski HR.

According to Morski, with investments of HRK 80 million (USD 11.83 million), Croatian Electric Company (HEP) will add four new power plants to its network with a total capacity of 11.6 megawatts (MW).

In the long-term, HEP plans to complete solar power projects with a total power of 350 MW by the end of 2030, Total Croatia says.