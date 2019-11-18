Foreign direct investment into Bulgaria, calculated according to the directional principle, grew to EUR 714.5 million in the January-September period of 2019, up from EUR 283.4 mln in the same period of last year, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) says.

The Bulgarian National Bank building in Sofia on August 4, 2019. Photo by Sanga Park/Shutterstock.com

In a separate statement, the Sofia-based central bank said that Bulgaria’s current account surplus rose sharply to EUR 718 mln in September from EUR 384.2 mln in the same month of the previous year.

In the first nine months of the year, the country’s current account surplus went up to EUR 4.862 billion from EUR 2.798 bln in the same period of 2018, BNB said on Tuesday.