Israeli developer Enlight Renewable Energy has secured EUR 58 million in funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Erste Group Bank and NLB Bank to build and operate the 105-megawatt (MW) Bajgora wind farm in northern Kosovo, the London-based EBRD said in a statement.

Photo by Pilotsevas/Shutterstock.com

The EBRD said the new Sowi Kosovo wind farm project in Bajgora, will take the country’s installed renewable energy capacity beyond 200 MW.

At the moment around 90% of Kosovo’s electricity is produced by two ailing coal-fired plants, Kosova A and Kosova B, which are among Europe’s worst polluters.

When complete, Bajgora will represent about 10% of the country’s installed capacity and avoid 247,000 tonnes of CO2 a year, the EBRD said in a statement on December 16.