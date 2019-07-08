Czech Republic’s Škoda Transport Group has won a contract to provide the German city of Bonn with 26 ForCity Smart Trams, reports the Prague Monitor.

The ForCity Smart is an articulated low-floor tram model designed and manufactured by Skoda. The model seen here was photographed in use in Helsinki, Finland on August 27, 2019. Photo by Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock.com

The contract also includes 25 year exclusivity for spare parts and an option to buy 12 more units. If all options were filled, the contract would be worth approximately CZK 4 billion (EUR 157.24 million).

Delivery of the first trams is expected in 2022. The 30 meter long, three-part sliding chassis, low-floor trams carry up to 180 passengers.

They include all the modern needs for today’s world like places for bikes, wheelchairs and strollers, and no-barrier entry. The cars will be outfitted with cameras to help fight vandalism, Prague Monitor says.