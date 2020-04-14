Škoda extends halt on car manufacturing to end of April

BBJ

Car manufacturer Škoda Auto has decided to extend its production halt at its three Czech factories to at least April 27, the company leadership has said, according to Czech Radio.

Photo by Vladimka production/Shutterstock.com

Škoda halted production of its cars in the Czech Republic from March 18 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally supposed to run until early April, the halt on manufacturing has had to be extended twice, Czech Radio said.

The Czech Republic has reported 5,221 people infected with coronavirus so far. According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University (on the evening of April 13), 143 people have died from 6,022 confirmed cases.