Zsiráf Terrace reopens at Eiffel Square Office Building

BBJ

The Zsiráf (Giraffe) Terrace has once again opened in the park in front of the Eiffel Square Office Building, beside a pond with waterfalls, offering an event calendar for the summer full of regular exhibitions, fine art fairs, Sunday markets, acoustic concerts and DJ performances, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

“The Zsiráf Terrace connects the Eiffel Square Office Building into the cityʼs bloodstream in a unique way,” according to real estate firm ConvergenCE. “This is a perfect example of how the facilities and services of an office building can meet the needs of a whole neighborhood or district, in addition to fulfilling the needs of its tenants,” adds Csaba Zeley, managing director of ConvergenCE, the company operating the Eiffel Square Offices.

Following its opening in 2016, the Zsiráf Terrace received the “Terrace Budapest” prize from the Municipality of Budapest.

“Weʼre open to everyone here at Eiffel Square, with an atmosphere as well as a menu and drinks inspired by Lake Balaton, all this at affordable prices, complemented by high-quality entertainment and cultural programs,” claims Mátyás Szaplonczai, manager of the venue.

Located at the 4,800 square-meter park of the Eiffel Square Offices, Zsiráf Terrace has a 300-person capacity, functioning as a real downtown oasis for outdoor enthusiasts from spring to fall every day of the week, ConvergenCE adds.