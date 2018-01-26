World’s first solar paving system debuts in Budapest

BBJ

Logistics real estate company Prologis has completed a successful pilot with Platio, a Hungarian startup that provides renewable energy systems by integrating solar cells into sidewalk paving elements made of recycled plastic, according to a press release received today by the Budapest Business Journal.

Prologis Park Budapest-Harbor has become the first logistics park in the world to integrate this green technology into its daily operations, the press release states.

The paving elements, which cover 4.7 square meters, are built into the sidewalk near Prologis Park Budapest-Harbor’s electric car charging station (as pictured). In sunlight, the 720 Wp system provides the station with green energy; when the station is empty, the energy supplies a nearby office building.

“It is important for us to find key partners who support innovative technologies and can give us a chance to try new fields of applications,” said Miklós Illyés, co-founder of Platio. “With the help of Prologis, we managed to install our first solution for EV charging stations, which is a significant milestone for us and part of our mission to contribute to e-mobility,” he added.

Prologis Park Budapest-Harbor is located on the southern border of Budapest in District 22, on the western side of the river Danube. The park comprises 10 buildings totaling 132,000 sqm, with an additional 27,000 sqm of potential future development.