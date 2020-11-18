Wolf Theiss’ Budapest office expanding at Kálvin Square

Bence Gaál

Wolf Theiss Faludi Erős law firm, the Hungarian affiliate of the international Wolf Theiss network, signed a contract to expand their office in the Kálvin Square office building, managed and operated by ConvergenCE.

According to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, the law firm moved into the downtown office building in 2008. Now, the company has extended its lease, while also announcing an expansion of their recently renovated office by more than 650 sqm from Q1 2021.

Zoltán Faludi, managing partner of Wolf Theiss Faludi Erős, comments, "We have found our long-term real home in the centrally located Kálvin Square. The design of the building enables us to work efficiently and welcome our clients in a sophisticated environment. It is important that the professionals of ConvergenCE always demonstrate a flexible landlord attitude and provide us with quality building management services."

Dóra Papp-Vas, leasing director at ConvergenCE, adds, "It is a rewarding feedback that such an important and prestigious tenant is satisfied with our building and services. It is not surprising that Kálvin Square is one of the most sought-after office buildings in downtown Budapest. We are continually dedicated to providing a high-quality work environment that meets the expectations of our tenants."