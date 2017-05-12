Wing starts 14,000 sqm hall construction

BBJ

Hungarian real estate developer Wing has started building a 14,000 sqm industrial hall at Hungary’s East Gate Business Park, in answer to the demands of the market, Noah Steinberg, chairman and CEO of Wing, announced today, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The hall, to be called “B2”, is expected to be finished by the summer; it is already possible to sign lease agreements for warehouse and office spaces.

The hall will be part of an industrial property of 25,000 sqm in total, with a minimum letting space of 2,000 sqm.

The hall is a 20 minute drive from Budapest, at the junction of the M0 ring road and the M3 highway.

“Our company is committed to create long-term value through developing real estate projects that meet the actual market demands. We have been constructing industrial buildings for almost 20 years,” said Steinberg.

“During this time, we have gained a unique level of proficiency in the field of constructing standard warehouses as well as tailor-made, so-called BTS solutions; thus we are fully aware of the demands and needs of those clients interested in industrial projects. Based on this know-how we’ve started the investment of warehouse “B2” in East Gate Business Park. There is already a significant interest in the new building,” the CEO added.