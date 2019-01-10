Wing launches ‘Metropolitan Garden’ residential project

Bence Gaál

Property developer Wing has announced the development of a new residential project, dubbed Metropolitan Garden, offering smart solutions in Budapestʼs District 13 under its "Living" umbrella brand specializing in residential properties.

A visualization of the project

The complex containing 105 apartments is expected to be completed in summer 2020, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Under construction since the ground was broken last October, the complex is located a block away from Béke tér.

Once complete, the project will feature a playroom, community library, living room and onsite delivery point. Like fellow Wing project Kassák Residence, Metropolitan Garden will also feature a community shed where residents will have access to various tools. In addition, tenants may enjoy smart living features such as remote heating control and smart sockets, with the option to add an alarm system, remote HVAC, shutter and lighting control.

"Livingʼs next residential property project is Metropolitan Garden, an apartment building akin to Kassák Residence in offering unparalleled 21st-century solutions to residents, where everyone will be able to find services tailored to their needs," says János Martin, Director of Residential Developments at Wing. "Given the great interest shown, apartments in the apartment building are already available to buy."

The projectʼs neighborhood has a well-developed infrastructure with shopping facilities, a local government office, playground, restaurants, cafés, a kindergarten in the immediate vicinity, and a carefully designed park, the Floridsdorf Promenade, notes Wing.

The apartments vary in size, with floor spaces of between 30 and 110 square meters. Wing says that to accommodate emerging needs, the greatest selection will be among apartments of around 57 sqm. All apartments will have a balcony with an average size of 12 sqm. The top floor will comprise Penthouse apartments with terraces and a view of the Buda Hills. Underground parking will also be provided at the complex.

Wing says the project is aimed at young people and families with small children who consider it important to be close to the city center, modern technology, a green environment, and a broad spectrum of services.