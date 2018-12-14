Wing declared ’Best Overall Developer’

BBJ

Real estate digital and print news provider Construction & Investment Journal (CIJ) granted the “Best Overall Developer” title to real estate developer Wing Zrt. at its 10th Budapest awards evening on December 12, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

WING chairman and CEO Noah Steinberg (L) holding the award.

The portfolio of Wing includes the Magyar Telekom and Ericsson HQs and hotel developments such as ibis styles Budapest Airport Hotel. Wing has also established a unique flight training center for flight operator Wizz Air.

"Wing manages to prove its commitment to the domestic real estate market every year," says Noah Steinberg, Wingʼs chairman and CEO. This year, we have concluded large-scale developments in different market segment, such as the Telekom and Ericsson headquarters, the hotel at the airport, and we have also entered the apartment market with our Kassák Residence residential project. The award we received proves that we create real value with our work, and also indicates our momentous role on the Hungarian real estate market."

The CIJ Awards are the longest-running commercial property awards event in Hungary and have evolved over the past decade to keep pace with changes in local, regional and international property markets, the press release said. This yearʼs event was held at the Marriott Hotel.