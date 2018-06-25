Wing acquires Infopark D Office Building

BBJ

Leading Hungarian property development and investment company Wing has acquired the Infopark D Office Building in the South Buda area of the capital. The transaction has been concluded through a Wing investment fund financed by Hypo Noe Bank AG.

The Infopark D Office Building is a six-story, 19,000 square-meter property built in 2007. Its occupancy reaches almost 100%, with major tenants such as IBM, Strabag and DBH, said a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The structure has an underground parking garage with 353 lots, a green rooftop terrace, and a restaurant.

“The building is in perfect condition, is of high architectural quality with a first-class tenant mix, and is immediately adjacent to two of our developments, the recently completed Ericsson House and the just announced Siemens-evosoft headquarters,” said Noah Steinberg, chairman and CEO of Wing Zrt.

Wing is becoming more active in Budapest’s rapidly growing South Buda area, which is in the close vicinity of two prominent Hungarian universities, the Budapest University of Technology and Economics and Eötvös Loránd University.

The new Ericsson House, built in the first phase of the development project of the Hungarian Nobel Prize Winners’ R&D Park, was officially delivered in May.