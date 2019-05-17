White Star Real Estate constructs HUF 15 bln business park

BBJ

White Star Real Estate announced yesterday the start of construction of park22, a HUF 15 billion business park in Budapestʼs District XXII, to the south of the Buda side of the capital, state news wire MTI reports.

An artistʼs visualization of the park22 project. (Image: park22.hu)

The business parkʼs strategic location will serve specialized warehousing businesses and meet increased demand for storing online purchases, said.

The first part of the three-phase project is planned to be is planned to be inaugurated in 2020. The park will have almost 61,000 sqm of rentable space.

According to White Star, the warehouse building at park22 will have a 10 meter internal height (allowing 7.5 meters of storage height), a sprinkler system, flexible partitioning, mezzanine offices, separated HGV and personal car traffic routes within the park, as well as allocated parking for staff. The load capacity of the industrial floor will be up to six tonnes/sqm. The total area of the six warehouse units will be 46,000 sqm.

The office buildings will feature suspended ceiling, a 3 meter internal height, elevators, and direct access to the warehouse on the ground floor, the park22.hu website says. The total area of the office buildings will be 11,000 sqm.

White Star says it has completed almost 350,000 sqm of developments in Hungary worth a combined EUR 450 million. These include Infopark "A", Alkotás Point, the M1 Business Park, the Airport Business Park and Market Central Ferihegy.

The company has completed more than 50 projects with a combined area of 2.3 million square meters across the region, including Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania.