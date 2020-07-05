Waterfront properties sustain popularity

Nicholas Pongratz

According to data of OTP Ingatlanpont, the market of waterfront real estate is still buzzing in the areas outside Lake Balaton, and interest is also lively on the banks of the Danube, as well as on Lake Velence, the Tisza and Lake Fertő, as prices have not been pushed back by the epidemic, writes origo.hu

OTP Ingatlanpont said that in the capital there is a big variation in prices, with the most expensive waterfront properties being located in District V, where the Danube panorama can increase the value of an apartment by up to 20%-25%.

The average price per square meter in this district is the highest, at HUF 980,000, which means that the view of the Danube can cost as much as tens of millions of forint, origo.hu notes.