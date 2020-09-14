Vodafone Hungary, UPC to move HQ to Budapest ONE office park

Bence Gaál

As the next step in the integration of Vodafone Hungary and UPC, the two companies will move their headquarters to Budapest ONE office park, developed by Futureal, in the fall of 2022, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Vodafone announced the acquisition of UPC Hungary last August, followed by the legal merger of the two companies on April 1, 2020.

"Vodafone Hungary has always stood for flexible working, however, with our recent experience in mind, we are trying to redefine and further advance this flexibility in terms of both office work and remote working," says Amanda Nelson, CEO of Vodafone Hungary. "Of course, we will continue to provide our colleagues the possibility to work from home, as this is justified not only by the needs of our employees but also by considerations of environmental awareness."

"At the same time, we consider it important to create a green, digital office environment for our employees that inspires them and also supports their mental and physical well-being. In addition to the innovation aspects, we were looking for a modern building where we will be able to showcase our latest, most innovative technologies. In the coming months, we will be working with our colleagues and partners to create an office space that’s most suited to the needs of future employment,” she adds.

Vodafone says that it aims to use technology to build a better, more sustainable future and protect the planet through environmentally conscious operation. Accordingly, the company considers it important to be able to showcase to visitors the various technological innovations offered by Vodafone and the tools used for implementing green guidelines, meaning that a showroom will be set up in the new building.

The Budapest ONE office park was designed in compliance with the standards of the environmentally conscious WELL Building and BREEAM building certification systems. The office building will be equipped with an energy-saving, intelligent central building management system, and electric car chargers will also be available in the parking garage.

In the building, the mental and physical wellbeing of employees will be supported by a multifunctional community room, a bicycle storage area with a shower, a panoramic running track at the top of the building, and a half-hectare open space inside the office park, offering a meeting place with uniquely designed green areas.

Tibor Tatár, CEO of Futureal notes, "Vodafone’s choice is further proof that there is still strong market demand for a modern, healthy and innovative office environment. The design of Budapest ONE and its forward-looking solutions allow employees to work flexibly in creatively designed spaces, in line with the expectations of a new era in the wake of the pandemic. The success of the first phase of development and the increased interest in the next two buildings show that well-located office buildings with people-centered solutions and services will continue to be sought after."

Budapest ONE is located in Hungaryʼs largest multimodal transportation hub, connecting multiple modes of transport. The large-scale development, which will take place in Őrmező, located at the junction of Kelenföld railway station, metro line 4, tram line 1 and several bus routes, as well as the Budapest stretch of the M1 – M7 motorways, can be reached on direct transport services from Budapest’s downtown in up to 10 minutes.